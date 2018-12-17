'Hate is such a ugly thing' - Rouxle Le Roux apologises for social media post, apologies again for teen's death in hit and run

Auckland woman Rouxle Le Roux, who killed a 15-year-old cyclist in a hit-and-run, has taken to social media to once again apologise for the incident and a social media post that some found offensive.

Last May, Le Roux, 19, had been drinking wine and smoking cannabis before she got behind the wheel of her friend's Mercedes and hit Nathan Kraatskow at the Oteha Valley Rd offramp in Albany.

She failed to contact police until the following day.

Last night she took to Facebook to explain a social media posting detailing her new life motto - "kill em with kindness".

Some found it offensive, the NZ Herald reported.

"Alright so I want to make it clear my caption was not intended to offend anyone and I apologise if it has done so," Le Roux posted on Facebook.

"Kill em with kindness is a saying which I have been trying to live by lately.”

She also took the opportunity to talk about all the hate she has been receiving, and says she is trying to be “kind even when people are cruel”.

Le Roux said it “wouldn’t do anyone any favours” if she retaliated when people abused her.

"Just because people treat me a certain way doesn't mean I should give them the same treatment in return because then I would be just as bad," she posted.

Le Roux has previously come under fire for her social media postings, including one where she joked about having to catch the bus.

HATE IS SUCH AN UGLY THING

"Hate is such a ugly thing and it would be shame if I let it consume my heart.

"I'm simply sitting my sentence minding my own business and just trying to do better by turning my life around and have actually been doing a really awesome job so far despite all of the negative publicity I'm receiving and I'm super proud of myself for it."

Le Roux said no matter what she did, people were "always going to find fault" and she was "always going to be the bad guy".

"No matter what I say or how I say it my words are always going to be taken out of context by the people that are opinionated about me," she wrote.

"So go ahead and hate all your heart desires because at the end of the day it shows more about you as a person."

She also wrote about how the accident had affected her,

"I know better than anyone what has happened is something I can't take back," she said.

"I have to live with it for the rest of my life and carry it around with a heavy heart”.

“I'll be damned if I let anyone tell me they know my intentions aren't good and that I have no heart and feel nothing for what's happened.

HOME DETENTION

In December she was sentenced to 11 months home detention and was also ordered to do 250 hours of community work.

She is disqualified from driving for two and a half years.

Her sentence had been criticised and upset the Nathan’s family.

His mother Charlene Kraatskow started a petition calling on prosecutors to appeal Le Roux’s sentence and seek a harsher penalty.

The Crown reviewed the sentence but decided it would not appeal.

Charlene Kraatskow spoke to the NZ Herald after the Crown had made a decision on the sentence.

"Obviously we are really disappointed because we don't think that the sentence is the right consequence for the crime," she said.

"But there's not much more we can do."

In December Le Roux told the NZ Herald she thought about her young victim “all the time” and “prayed” she could “make it right somehow”.

“I am sorry and no words will never bring him back.”