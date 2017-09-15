'I hate it' – new video monitoring and reporting rules upset some small fishing operators

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
1 NEWS Reporter
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
Mehaka Lee Te Puia was detained at Perth's immigration centre for nearly two years.
"Some people have honesty and character and they know dirt when they see it," he told Sunday.
The Labour leader praised his work as finance minister, but then delivered a burn.
The pair argued over their party's policies in the Stuff Debate.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ