Hastings woman doing lockdown alone gets surpise from police for her 70th birthday

A Hastings resident got a friendly visit from police after lockdown rules left her spending her 70th birthday alone.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hilda Poulain told 1 NEWS police left lollies and chocolate in her mailbox in a surprise delivery.

The visit was organised by a friend who was on the phone with Ms Poulain at the time. The 73-year-old said her friend told her to “have a look out your window”.

"All of a sudden, police came round," she said.

An officer walked out of their car and asked if it was her birthday, before dropping the presents off “while observing social distancing, of course”.

Police dropped off lollies and chocolate to Hastings woman Hilda Poulain, 70, who was spending her birthday alone due to lockdown rules. Source: Supplied

Neighbours started calling Ms Poulain to check if she was alright soon after police left with a brief ring of their siren.

Ms Poulain said she was originally planning to celebrate the occasion with a weekend away and a party with friends and family before the lockdown.

Instead, she said she’d been keeping busy and well at home with gardening, tidying up, looking at old photos and listening to music.

“You have to keep positive,” she said, adding the visit from police got her day off to a good start.