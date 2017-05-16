Hastings records milestone in battle to improve air quality

Hastings air quality has attained a milestone, being exceedance-free in June for the first time since monitoring began.

Hastings from the air. Source: DigitalGlobe/GoogleData/SIO/NOAA/US Navy/GEBCO/Landsat/Copernicus

Under the National Environmental Standard, an exceedance is a reading above 50 micrograms of hazardous particulate matter (PM10) per cubic metre averaged over 24 hours.

The tiny air pollution particles can get deep into people's lungs, harming their health. Children and older people are the most likely to be affected.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council started continuous testing for air quality in Napier and Hastings in 2006.

Council climate and air scientist Dr Kathleen Kozyniak says any winter month without an exceedance is a win.

"The weather itself may have played a part, but I think people's efforts to adopt clean forms of heat are reaping benefits," she said.

"The aim is to have no more than one exceedance per year by 2020. If we continue to decrease our emissions we should make it."

The council says that, before it began its HeatSmart programme in 2009, there were a high number of annual exceedances, particularly in Hastings and to a lesser degree in Napier.