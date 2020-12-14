TODAY |

Hastings primary school devastated as vandals smash up classroom

Source:  Te Karere

A Hastings primary school has been left devastated after vandals broke in and smashed up an office and classroom, destroying valuable resources in the process.

Vandalism at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Wananga Whare Tapere o Takitimu in Hastings Source: 1 NEWS

The incident took place at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Wananga Whare Tapere o Takitimu on Saturday, the first time in the kura's 25-year history something like this has happened.

"They didn’t actually steal anything. What they did was smash the tables and all the valubles within the office — total disarray across the floor. So many important resources were destroyed," teacher Warena Wainohu told Te Karere. 

Photos show doors ripped from their hinges, the contents of shelves and drawers tossed on the floor, and glass smashed. 

The school was grateful that class has finished for the year, meaning the children didn't have to see the damage.

It has received numerous messages of support, but are leaving the investigation in the hands of the police.

"This was a huge shock. We don’t think it would be any of our past students or family as we are a very close knit unit here," Wainohu said.

"We have no idea who did this. The police have just arrived to conduct their procedures and testing, so we will leave it up to them to find the culprits." 

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice
Education
Māori Issues
