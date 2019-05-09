TODAY |

Hastings mayor to speak with Mongrel Mob after sacred Te Mata peak closed for patching ceremony

Sean Hogan
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Sean Hogan

It’s a place for hikers, tourists and the odd wedding but Te Mata peak has now become home to Mongrel Mob patching ceremonies.

A meeting between Hastings District Council and gang leaders in Hastings hopes to manage the ritual after a ceremony of 100 shut down the summit on Saturday afternoon.

“I’ve heard that there was drinking going on in the top car park, cars were going up and down Te Mata Peak pretty quickly. I heard that there was alcohol being passed from vehicle to vehicle." Councillor Damon Harvey told 1 NEWS.

    A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated. Source: Supplied

    “I think that this sort of activity should not be happening in a public space especially at 2pm on a Saturday afternoon where family, whānau, young kids are up there enjoying the place.”

    Due to the number of vehicles on the route to the summit police closed the road to the public as a safety measure. Two people were arrested for unrelated matters.

    It's the second time this year the gang has held a ceremony at the region's top tourist attraction.

    Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazelhurst told 1 NEWS the police and park were alerted to Saturday's event the night before.

    “We thought it was a small gathering and it turned out to be a larger gathering so that’s were the issues occurred.”

    Hastings District Council now want to meet with senior gang leaders.

      The maunga hosts hikers, tourists, the odd wedding and sometimes gang patching ceremonies. Source: 1 NEWS

      Park rules state gatherings of more than 30 people need prior approval and two weeks notice.

      “I expect that we will have full and frank discussion with the Mob, I think everyone wants to be able to enjoy our park peacefully and without fear of something untoward happening.” park trust chairman Mike Devonshire told 1 NEWS.

      “It’s very hard for a trust board to prevent anyone from leaving or entering the park.”

      Damon Harvey wants to see an alternative venue found as a solution.

      “In the past there have been held on private property so why the change?”

      It's hoped the hui with gang leaders will happen in the next few days.

        The maunga hosts hikers, tourists, the odd wedding and sometimes gang patching ceremonies. Source: 1 NEWS
