Hastings man goes on joyride after stealing two police cars

A driver who went on a joy ride after stealing two police cars last night has been arrested on a number of charges.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 19-year-old was first arrested by police in Hastings last night around 11:40 pm, he was then handcuffed and placed in the backseat of a patrol car.

According to police after the officer had left the car, the teenager locked the doors before climbing in to the front seat and driving away.

The stolen police car later was stopped 40km north of Taihape on Taihape-Napier Road at the Springvale Suspension Bridge where he was arrested again and placed into another police car.

He then proceeded to again climb into the front seat and successfully steal a second patrol car.

His joyride eventually came to a halt after he hit road spikes at Te Moehau Junction quickly after.

The 19-year-old then proceeded to run off on foot before being found and arrested.

Police say both officers had the patrol car keys with them during both incidents, the two police cars and equipment has been accounted for.