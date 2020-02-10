Hastings man accused of human trafficking, slavery over 25 years testifies on his own behalf

A Samoan national is on trial in the Napier High Court, accused of human trafficking and slavery over a 25-year period.

Source: 1 NEWS

His defence began their case today by calling the accused, Joseph Auga Matamata, as a witness.

Matamata, who lives in Hastings, is facing 11 charges of human trafficking and 13 charges for dealing in slaves since 1994.

The 65-year-old, also known as Viliamu Samu, was arrested in December 2018 after a two-year investigation by Immigration New Zealand and police.

It's alleged Matamata brought people from Samoa to New Zealand with the promise of a better life for their families, by working and earning money in the horticulture industry.

However, once in New Zealand, Matamata did not pay them for the work completed, often involving long hours for days on end, prosecutors contend.

Multiple witnesses for the Crown have alleged Matamata physically abused them if they did not obey his rules or tried to leave the property.

However, defence lawyer Roger Philip opened his case by stating the jury must keep an open mind and the onus of proof is on the Crown.

“This hearing can’t be understood without examining the concept of family inside the Samoan culture.” he told the jury.

While on the witness stand, Matamata explained how he had a large “extended family” of around 1000 people in Samoa due to holding three high chief titles.

After moving to New Zealand with his family in search of a better life in his 20s, on his visits back to Samoa he would often buy groceries and supplies for people in this home village of Falefa, he testified.

Villagers often approached him for help in search of a better life in New Zealand as well, but he told them they would need to work hard, he said.

When asked about his high fence and gates which surrounded his property in Hastings, he said he had built it to protect himself and his family from the Mongrel Mob, after giving evidence in a court case against them.

He disputed the evidence given in the Crown case that the gates were locked to keep the alleged victims inside, saying they were just closed and only locked at night.

“It’s not a compound, it’s a fence to protect my family,” he said.

Matamata claims two of the complainants, who were family members, turned up at his house in Hastings unexpectedly in 1994.

His family had asked for money at that time, however he told the court he did not help them with any visa applications or arrangements to come to Hastings.

“I don’t know how they got here.”

He denies any physical abuse towards either of them or ordering them to complete household chores for him during their stay at his Camberly address.

The defendant told the jury that in Samoan culture everyone in the family helps clean and do jobs around the house.

“There is no demand you got to do this, you’ve got to do this.”