Hastings house gutted by suspicious fire after fatal attack on woman

A Hastings house that was the scene of a fatal attack on a young woman two weeks ago was severely damaged by a suspicious fire last night.

Taylor-Jade Hira, 22, died after being attacked at the Huia Street property on August 14.

A 26-year-old man arrested over her death has been charged with assault with intent to injure.

Police say they received a report at 8.55pm yesterday of a fire at the vacant Huia Street property.

The fire, which caused extensive damage to the house, is being treated as suspicious, police say.

1 NEWS video from the scene shows blackened weatherboards, and charred curtains hanging out of windows.

Police tape across the driveway has been pulled down and passing motorists have been slowing down to look at the gutted home.