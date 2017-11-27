Hastings gets its first female mayor

Sandra Hazlehurst has become the first female mayor of Hastings.

Sandra Hazlehurst Source: Hastings District Council

She has won the by-election triggered by Lawrence Yule winning the Tukituki seat in Parliament at the general election.

Ms Hazlehurst is currently acting mayor and was first elected to Hastings District Council in 2010.

She has won the by-election with 10,154 votes, with Bayden Barber coming second on 5252 votes.

Also standing were Simon Nixon, Stuart Perry, Waitawhara Tupaea, and Allister David Tosh.

The by-election for the Hastings-Havelock North Ward was won by Wendy Schollum.