Hastings gas leak contained after evacuees return to school and homes

A "large gas leak" in Hastings has now been contained after people were forced to evacuate from their school, homes and businesses.

A Google Earth image showing the Orchard Road area in Hastings Source: DigitalGlobe/GoogleData/SIO/NOAA/US Navy/GEBCO/Landsat/Copernicus

A Fire Service spokesperson told 1 NEWS a gas main in Orchard Road had ruptured after being struck by a digger.

Police said they have been assisting Fire since 10am today.

Powerco contractors who are dealing with the gas leak said they have contained the leak and are "now working to restore normal supply".

Powerco Operations Manager Don Elers said only the immediate leak site was still taped off as a safety measure.

"We lowered the pressure in the main and asked our large gas customers in the area to reduce use while we contained the leak," he said.

"We are now securing the temporary repair to ensure it is safe to restore pressure to normal."

Permanent repairs will be made once network pressures return to normal.