Hastings fed up with anti-social driving; police impound 133 cars in six months

Police in Hastings have disposed of 133 vehicles for doing burnouts and “anti-social driving” in the first six months of 2021. 

A selection of cars impounded by police. Source: NZ Police

In addition, 16 vehicles were impounded in the first two weeks of Alert Level 4 last month. 

Eastern District Police acting road policing manager Senior Sergeant Mark Clayton said the community has had enough and police were taking a no-tolerance approach. 

“We have been working with local councils to identify problem areas and cameras have been installed at a number of sites. Once we have identified offending vehicles, we can impound them,” he said. 

Clayton said it was “extremely pleasing” to see more people in the community reporting anti-social driving. 

“When members of the public pass on the details of vehicles involved in anti-social behaviour such as burnouts, we can follow it up and take action. 

“With support from our communities, we can make a real difference.”

Clayton assured that people who made reports would remain anonymous. 


