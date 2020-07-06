TODAY |

Hastings councillor wants to arm Flaxmere residents with paintball guns to mark boy racer cars

Source:  1 NEWS

A Hastings councillor wants to arm Flaxmere residents with paintball guns in a bid to to curb boy racers.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Henare O’Keefe wants to give police a shot at identifying rule breakers. Source: Seven Sharp

Henare O’Keefe told Seven Sharp it would give police a shot at identifying rule breakers.

"The scenario I dreamed up was, get hold of a paintgun, whether it's the police or otherwise, and splatter the cars then pick them up a day later."

Mr O'Keefe pitched it at a community meeting as a "tongue-in-cheek" idea, and was surprised at the attention it got.

"It certainly doesn't resonate with the entire populous, but generally speaking there is a favourable response because we have tried everything known to mankind."

The councillor says he has heard of paintball guns being used in Japan to mark offending vehicles.

Mr O'Keefe says he hasn't looked into the details of how it may work here, but plans on championing the idea at future meetings on the issue.


New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Lizzo shares her vegan routine as she adopts new diet during lockdown
2
Australian woman dies after cat scratches her then licks wound
3
Over 3000 nurses, healthcare workers to strike across NZ at the end of this month
4
Mum of six who lived the gang life inspired by whānau's struggles to become a nurse
5
Dan Carter clobbered on club rugby return before putting on masterclass
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:09

Kiwis rediscover love of knitting following lockdown
02:01

Growing outrage over Southern Alps tahr cull
00:24

ACC levies will be kept steady through to 2022 - Ardern
00:37

Media company Stuff quits Facebook as part of trial