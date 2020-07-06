Hastings councillor wants to arm Flaxmere residents with paintball guns to mark boy racer cars

A Hastings councillor wants to arm Flaxmere residents with paintball guns in a bid to to curb boy racers.

Henare O’Keefe told Seven Sharp it would give police a shot at identifying rule breakers.

"The scenario I dreamed up was, get hold of a paintgun, whether it's the police or otherwise, and splatter the cars then pick them up a day later."

Mr O'Keefe pitched it at a community meeting as a "tongue-in-cheek" idea, and was surprised at the attention it got.

"It certainly doesn't resonate with the entire populous, but generally speaking there is a favourable response because we have tried everything known to mankind."

The councillor says he has heard of paintball guns being used in Japan to mark offending vehicles.

Mr O'Keefe says he hasn't looked into the details of how it may work here, but plans on championing the idea at future meetings on the issue.