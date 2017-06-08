'It has to be done today, not tomorrow' - Bluff oyster fishermen demand faster response to Bonamia outbreak

Bluff oyster fishermen are calling on the Ministry for Primary Industries to quicken their response to the discovery of a parasite in some Stewart Island oyster beds, saying "it has to be done today, not tomorrow."

The Bonamia outbreak was found a fortnight ago in Big Glory Bay in Stewart Island, following the discovery of a potential new strain that was detected in Marlborough two years ago.

Bluff oyster representatives have met with MPI and are demanding faster action as they believe the parasite could devastate the Bluff fishery if it's not dealt with immediately.

"We know that the ministry has some science advice prepared by international technical advisory group and we want the ministry to take that advice and deal with it," Graeme Wright from the Bluff Oyster Management Company told 1 NEWS.

"We have to keep positive and make sure we get a good outcome for everybody but we can't express enough, the science says it has to be done today, not tomorrow."

"The Bluff fishery is New Zealand's oldest commercial fishery, it has been operating since 1865.

"It is probably the most iconic seafood product in New Zealand. It probably has a net worth of somewhere like $25 million annually."

"It is the last wild oyster fishery in the world thats surviving without enhancement and it's worth protecting."