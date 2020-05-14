TODAY |

Has celebrating 'no new cases' replaced our Kiwi sporting euphoria?

Source:  1 NEWS

With professional sport on the backburner to halt the spread of Covid-19, Kiwis have been forced to look elsewhere for a collective euphoria in celebration our nation's triumphs.

The collective euphoria that unites a nation during our most triumphant sporting moments has been reimagined with the Government’s daily Covid-19 briefings. Source: Seven Sharp

But even though the All Blacks, All Whites, Black Sticks, Black Caps and Silver Ferns have been out of action, Kiwis have found reason enough to celebrate as a nation - our sporting heroes replaced by Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

And the best feeling of all? Celebrating days with no new confirmed cases of Covid-19. Today is the third such day in a row, and our fifth overall since the start of lockdown.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield’s face is being printed on t-shirts and tote bags all in the name of charity. Source: 1 NEWS

And much like we do in sport, New Zealand are punching above our weight on the world stage.

Seven Sharp and Laura Daniel looked into the new phenomenon of celebrating New Zealand's latest global achievements.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
