Has celebrating 'no new cases' replaced our Kiwi sporting euphoria?

With professional sport on the backburner to halt the spread of Covid-19, Kiwis have been forced to look elsewhere for a collective euphoria in celebration our nation's triumphs.

But even though the All Blacks, All Whites, Black Sticks, Black Caps and Silver Ferns have been out of action, Kiwis have found reason enough to celebrate as a nation - our sporting heroes replaced by Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

And the best feeling of all? Celebrating days with no new confirmed cases of Covid-19. Today is the third such day in a row, and our fifth overall since the start of lockdown.

And much like we do in sport, New Zealand are punching above our weight on the world stage.