'This has been our adventure' – Bill English given standing ovation after valedictory speech

"This has been our adventure", Bill English said to his family as he ended his valedictory speech today. 

On March 13 it will be 10,000 days since he was elected into parliament.
The former prime minister held both sides of the House in silence, and at many times in laughter today as he looked back over his extensive parliamentary career. 

He finished with a quote from poet James K. Baxter. 

"These unshaped islands, on the sawyer's bench, Wait for the chisel of the mind."

After almost three decades walking the halls of power, former prime minister Bill English has left the building.
"On March the 13th, when I officially resign," Mr English said, "it will be 10,000 days since I was elected [into parliament]". 

"I'm satisfied that every day I took my turn at the chisel."

The House then rose and clapped for Mr English. 

Quotes from Bill English's valedictory speech:

* "The library tells me I've spoken 1000 times in the House, answered or asked 2000 questions and answers. And I suspect about 10,000 interjections - 23 of which were witty."

* "Town was a generic term for anywhere bigger than Dipton."

* "Sir Brian Talboys was my MP and at quite a young age I decided I wanted his job. Unfortunately I never grew up to be six foot four and as eloquent as Sir Brian but I've always enjoyed representing the electorate."

* "There are people put on earth to make finance ministers look interesting and charismatic - Reserve Bank governors."

* "The strongest feeling I have today in this last speech is gratitude. That is, gratitude for the opportunities that I've had, for the many people I've served with, but most importantly for the many moments of connection and witness to the lives of others which I believe is the deepest privilege of public life."

* "He was almost as good as he said he was some days" - on former Prime Minister Sir John Key

* "I am increasingly of the view that New Zealand's ability to deal with cultural difference will become a strategic advantage - not just to us, but relative to the rest of the world."

* "If there's anything I want to leave as a lesson here it's the dangerous complacency of good intentions."

* "I've never met a person in 27 years who had no hope. Never. Not one."

Bill English looks back over his extensive parliamentary career as he bows out after 27 years.
