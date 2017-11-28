 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'This has been a long time coming' – Jacinda Ardern to discuss memorial for those killed in Erebus disaster

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she wants to meet with the families of Erebus disaster victims to discuss a national memorial of some sort.

The Prime Minister wants to meet with the victims’ families to discuss a memorial for the 40th anniversary of the disaster.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Air New Zealand DC-10 crashed into the slopes of Mt Erebus in Antarctica on 28 November 1979, and all 257 people on board the sightseeing flight were killed.

In a statement today, the 38th anniversary of the crash, Ms Ardern says the tragedy affected all New Zealanders and a national memorial marking the event was overdue.

"I know families and others have been seeking a national memorial for some years and it's high time we as a nation formally recognised this tragic event," she said.

"I believe it is the appropriate thing to do."

November 28, 1979: Video captured by a ONE News cameraman of the horrific Air NZ DC10 crash is aired for the first time.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Ardern has written to the families of the victims to request a meeting with them.

With the 40th anniversary in two year's time, she believes the time is right to create a memorial.

Related

Politics

Wellington

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:51
1
The rugby league star threw away his boots as fans stayed late into the evening to be with their heroes.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga idol Jason Taumalolo chucks playing gear to adoring supporters outside team's hotel

01:29
2
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

'Lets stop the protest and move on' - Konrad Hurrell addresses die hard Tonga fans in heartfelt message

3
Hobson's Pledge is described as being out of touch and shows that Don Brash is searching for something to do.

Don Brash 'utterly sick' of use of Te Reo Maori by reporters

00:51
4
Tongan fans almost universally thought the disallowed try by Andrew Fifita should have been reviewed by the ref.

Watch: 'All we wanted was a review' - Tongan fans frustrated, but reasonable, with ref's no video review call


01:37
5
The former US actress also revealed the details of Prince Harry's proposal.

Watch: 'It was so sweet and natural' - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak about their 'romantic' engagement

02:01
The video has had nearly 2 million views online already.

Marketing expert praises police's viral recruitment video as total cost revealed

The hugely-popular video, which has been viewed millions of times, cost nearly a third of police's recruitment budget.


A screenshot of the Dave Witherow's Otago Daily Times column online, with Mr Witherow pictured at right.

Otago Daily Times calls column blasting broadcasters' use of Te Reo 'healthy debate'

Dave Witherow was angry he had to listen to Maori people complain about people mispronouncing their names.

03:15
The Wanaka pair, who broke up after the show ended, revisited a previous failure in last night's big finale.

MKR winners Chris and Bex on taking big risk with gnocchi

The Wanaka pair, who broke up after the show ended, revisited a previous failure in last night's big finale.


01:26
Wanaka's Chris and Bex won the title and $100,000 over Christchurch’s Heather and Mitch.

Watch: My Kitchen Rules NZ champions crowned after four-course cook-off

Wanaka’s Chris and Bex won the title and $100,000 over Christchurch’s Heather and Mitch.

01:01
Max Foster also tells Joy Reid how Ms Markle's role will differ from that of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

'He's very protective of her' – CNN on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big engagement photo call

Max Foster also tells Joy Reid how Ms Markle's role will differ from that of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 