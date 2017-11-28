'This has been a long time coming' – Jacinda Ardern to discuss memorial for those killed in Erebus disaster

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she wants to meet with the families of Erebus disaster victims to discuss a national memorial of some sort.

The Air New Zealand DC-10 crashed into the slopes of Mt Erebus in Antarctica on 28 November 1979, and all 257 people on board the sightseeing flight were killed.

In a statement today, the 38th anniversary of the crash, Ms Ardern says the tragedy affected all New Zealanders and a national memorial marking the event was overdue.

"I know families and others have been seeking a national memorial for some years and it's high time we as a nation formally recognised this tragic event," she said.

"I believe it is the appropriate thing to do."

Ms Ardern has written to the families of the victims to request a meeting with them.