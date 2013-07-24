 

Harsh weather conditions including black ice triggers police weekend warning to Southland, Otago motorists - take extra care

A warning over harsh conditions down south this weekend which could lead to black ice on the roads, has been issued by Southern Police today.

Police car

Source: 1 NEWS

"The weekend has only just begun and Police have already attended two crashes in Southland and Clutha this evening, where drivers have slid on ice," says Senior Sergeant Jared Kirk, Southern District Deployment Coordinator.

"Luckily, no one was injured but a power pole was damaged from one crash and a truck overturned in the other."

Power lines were damaged after a car collided with a pole on Lorne Dacre Road, Southland, at approximately 5:15pm this evening.

In a separate incident a truck slid on black ice before ending up in a ditch on Tapanui-Raes Junction Highway, Otago at 6:15pm.

"We've also received a number of reports of near-misses due to the black ice on roads across Southland and Central Otago," says Senior Sergeant Kirk.

"Tonight and over the weekend, we are expecting very low temperatures." 

Police ask that all motorists slow down, take extra care on bends and corners, and to buckle up at all times.

