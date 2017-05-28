 

'Harry was one of the brave ones' - mum fights to improve mental health system after son's death

Jehan Casinader

Sunday Reporter

Eighteen-year-old Harry McLean had everything to live for.

He was a talented artist, champion dancer and much-loved son.

But he lost his life after a short, sharp battle with depression.

Harry's family says he was failed by the mental health system - a system that critics say is at breaking point.

SUNDAY investigates - and puts the tough questions to the man in charge.

Harry's is the story of a bright young man failed by the system, and comes with a message of hope from the family he left behind.
Where can I get support and help?

Sunday's Jehan Casinader was only asking this question as a scene-setter. The answer left him gobsmacked.
Below is a list of some of the services available which offer support, information and help.

Lifeline 24/7 – 0800 543 354
Kidsline (aimed at children up to 18 years of age, available 24/7) – 0800 54 37 54
Depression Helpline 24/7 - 0800 111 757
Healthline - 0800 611 116
Samaritans - 0800 726 666 (for callers from the Lower North Island, Christchurch and West Coast) or 0800 211 211 / (04) 473 9739 (for callers from all other regions)
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
What's Up (for 5-18 year olds; 1 pm to 11 pm) - 0800 942 8787
www.depression.org.nz - includes The Journal online help service
www.thelowdown.co.nz - visit the website, email team@thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626 (emails and text messages will be responded to between 12 noon and 12 midnight).
 

17:38
'Harry was one of the brave ones' - mum fights to improve mental health system after son's death

Harry's is the story of a bright young man failed by the system, and comes with a message of hope from the family he left behind.

