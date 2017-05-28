'Harry was one of the brave ones' - mum fights to improve mental health system after son's death

Eighteen-year-old Harry McLean had everything to live for.

He was a talented artist, champion dancer and much-loved son.

But he lost his life after a short, sharp battle with depression.

Harry's family says he was failed by the mental health system - a system that critics say is at breaking point.

SUNDAY investigates - and puts the tough questions to the man in charge.

