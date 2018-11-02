Harry and Meghan raised spending time in New Zealand before dramatic royal split

Prince Harry told Oprah in today's explosive tell-all interview that he and wife Meghan raised taking a "step back" from royal duties by spending time in New Zealand.

The pair are speaking in a highly-anticipated televised interview on CBS, which is being screened today in the US.

They were asked by Oprah if they had "blindsided" the royal family when they dropped the bombshell that they wanted to step away from royal duties.

Harry said they approached people in the wider family who he thought might be able to help them, but no-one offered them assistance.

While not asking to leave, they asked to “just take a step back. We can do it in a Commonwealth country, we had suggested New Zealand, South Africa, Canada.”

The "firm" wasn't open to it, however.

Harry says his father Prince Charles had "stopped taking my calls".

