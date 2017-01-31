'Harmless fun' - former Black Cap Dion Nash labels Eden Park's lifetime ban for streaker 'crazy'

Former Black Cap Dion Nash has waded into the general discussion around yesterday's streaking incident at Eden Park labelling the prank as "harmless fun".

Nash told 1 NEWS the lifetime ban Eden Park has slapped on the streaker is "crazy" after the man ran onto the pitch during the ODI between New Zealand and Australia.

He told 1 NEWS that Eden Park "needs to have a bit of a sense of humour".

"I thought it added to the atmosphere. The timing of it was fine," Nash said.

"You always hope it's not your son or anyone related to you, but I honestly I think it's a bit of humour.

"Particularly in the spirit of the one-day game."

Nash who played 81 ODI's and 32 Tests for New Zealand acknowledges the streaker should be punished but not to the extent that he was.

"I feel like [a lifetime ban] is heavy-handed. I can understand that you need to have some form of punishment or fine, you've got to discourage people," he said.

"A monetary fine would be much more in order, that still hurts and it's a discouragement enough for most people."

Streaker had been drinking

The streaker was "about eight beers" deep when he decided to take the challenge from his mates: to run across the field naked.

In an interview with The Rock radio station today, the streaker gave an insight into the dare.

"[I felt] a bit rough this morning. I've got grazes all up my elbow and on my knee. Security was pretty rough with me," the unidentified streaker said.

"I know for a fact that I've been banned from Eden Park."

There is some surprise over the lack of considerable punishment on the man who somehow slipped past formal charges and a $5000 fine.

Streakers disrupt the 'momentum of the game'

NZ Cricket Players Association boss Heath Mills said he thought harsher penalties would've been given to the 24-year-old to highlight the danger of his actions.

Mr Mills echoed his concerns around player, staff and patrons' welfare, saying the next streaker could set out to injure or assault players.

He said it was the first streaker incident at an international NZ cricket match in seven years.

Mr Mills highly encouraged event goers not to take part in similar events, even if it seems like a bit of harmless fun.

"These incidents significantly disrupt the momentum of the game," Mr Mills said.

"These guys are putting our players', security staff's and others' safety at risk, we can't have this carry on any more," Mr Mills said.

As a result of the incident, he said there needed to be more discussion around enforcing sensible measures to prevent incidents like this from happening again.

The streaker didn't get away with his actions entirely. Eden Park Trust CEO Guy Ngata told 1 NEWS NOW the streaker will be banned from the stadium for life.

"We simply can't have people like this put our staff and security at risk," he said.

'Formal caution'

Police have not laid any charges against the streaker.

Instead, they have issued him with a formal warning over the incident.

The police said they decided a "formal caution" was deemed as the appropriate action.

The man was lucky to have escaped with just a warning, as history of similar incidents shows streakers being slapped with hefty fines.

Last year an infamous streaker was snapped bolting across the length of the field at New Plymouth's Yarrow Stadium, during a Mitre 10 rugby match between Taranaki and Tasman.

He was slapped with a two-year ban from the stadium and a $1000 fine.

Nelson-born Wati Holmwood gave rugby league fans an eyeful when he streaked through a State of Origin game in 2013.

The serial streaker was sentenced to three months' jail, and fined $2000, following his naked 90-metre dash during the third State of Origin match at Sydney's ANZ Stadium.