Hardy surfers take advantage of waves at Wellington's Seatoun Beach

There was a rare sight at Wellington's Seatoun Beach today - surfers in the water.

Those brave enough to risk the cold were rewarded with an early morning surf in the capital today. Source: 1 NEWS

Half-a-dozen hardy souls took advantage of the southerly swells whipped up around the capital's coastal spots.

Parts of the southern coastline have been pummelled by 6.5m swells, with one 15m monster being recorded at the Baring Head buoy at the harbour entrance last night.

Water has washed over the seawall and road at Owhiro Bay, damaging one house, according to the city council.

Breaker Bay residents are now allowed home, although Breaker Bay Rd remains closed to traffic.

