Hardy Kiwis to traverse 1000km ice shelf during Antarctic journey

A group of Kiwis is preparing to traverse the largest and most remote ice shelf in the world.

Training is underway in Christchurch for the dangerous six-week Antarctic journey. Source: 1 NEWS

Their Antarctic journey will lead see them traverse more than 1000km over six weeks, and training is already underway at Christchurch's Antarctic Centre.

That training has involved extensive medical and first aid instruction, due to them being far from the nearest civilisation if anything were to go wrong

Four out of five days, nothing at all will be visible, all the way to the horizon.

They're one of only a few teams flying to Scott Base this year in an effort to keep visitor numbers down to reduce the risk of bringing Covid-19 to Antarctica.

