Hardy fishers brave the cold in bid to reel in the big catch in Far North fishing competition

As the country grapples with Winter-conditions, the hardiest of fishers are braving the elements in the Far North trying to pull in the largest fish.

And the fish are biting... some as large as eight kilograms.

Competitive fishermen, numbering 250, from as far away as Wanganui, are sending out their long lines - many with a beer in hand, some while relaxing in a beach chair.

Nevertheless it's serious stuff. The National Torpedo Tournament is in its ninth year and sold out within 12-hours.

The fishermen are in teams of up to four. They're allowed to fish at four beaches including Ninety Mile and Tokerau. They kick off at 6am and wind up at 4pm.

"The weather means we are limited to a maximum of 65 teams, if the conditions are rough at Ninety Mile the teams might switch to Tokerau and to make it safe they have to keep at least 500 metres away from neighbouring teams," says organiser Anita Dancaster.

Daily prizes are drawn for the biggest snapper, kahawai, gurnard and fish of choice and the prizes are worth thousands.

The overall winner having the largest combined weight.