Hardy farmer wades through waterlogged road with two dogs during Gisborne region floods

John Edwards and his dogs were on a mission to rescue sheep between Gisborne and Te Karaka.
04:00
1
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

2
Flooding on the road to Te Karaka north of Gisborne.

LIVE: Farmers offered flooding support by government, Hawke's Bay rivers on watch as rain continues

3

Live stream: 1 News at Midday

4

Prince George and Princess Charlotte steal the show at charity polo match

5
When it comes to international summits, the stakes could barely be higher than in Singapore this week.

LIVE: Both Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have arrived at Capella Hotel for historic talks to discuss North Korean denuclearisation (from 1pm NZT)


00:24
Watch: Hardy farmer wades through flood waters with two dogs during mission to save stranded sheep

1 NEWS spoke with John Edwards between Gisborne and Te Karaka.

Photos: Farmland, roads and houses under water, sheep stranded as flooding hits Gisborne region

A second deluge in a week has laid already soaked farmland under several feet of water.

Nicky Hager

Nicky Hager receives apology from police and 'substantial damages' over Dirty Politics investigation

Mr Hager, a journalist, had his home raided in 2014 as part of the investigation.


00:16
Some cautious vehicles were forced to make their way through the waters after heavy rain fell overnight.

Watch: Paddocks turned to lakes near Gisborne as flooding hits for second time in two weeks

Some drivers were forced to make their way through the waters.

01:09
The TVNZ1 Breakfast host checked in on how the Prime Minister is doing. She is due to give birth on June 17.

Watch: 'I just feel enormous' - Jacinda Ardern hints she's eager for baby to arrive as due date looms

TVNZ1 Breakfast host Jack Tame checked how Jacinda Ardern is doing just five days out form her due date.



 
Top
