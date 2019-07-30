Hardship fund coming for Auckland businesses hit by City Rail Link construction delay

A hardship fund is to be set up to help businesses on Auckland's Albert Street suffering because of the delay in the City Rail Link construction.

The Crown entity City Rail Link Limited is building the $4.4 billion tunnel, funded by the Government and Auckland Council.

But the project has faced lengthy delays and businesses on Albert Street called for CRLL to pay financial support for the disruption they've faced.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford says the Government has approved in principle a hardship fund set up to make ex-gratia payments for Albert Street businesses that meet certain eligibility criteria.

Hardship grants will only be paid to businesses negatively affected by the delay in construction and the businesses will need to open their books to demonstrate they were commercially viable before the works started, he said.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said he's pleased the Government has agreed to the council's proposal to set up a capped fund targeted at those facing exceptional hardship.

"For those small business owners and their families this will be an enormous relief," Mr Goff said.

The fund will be administered by CRLL and funded out of its existing contingency, so no extra funding is required, he said.

CRLL will now finalise eligibility criteria and continue to work with Albert Street businesses.

Meanwhile, Mr Twyford said he has also asked the Ministry of Transport to investigate options for business support in relation to other public transport projects, so that clear support and criteria is known from now on at the beginning of future projects.

In July, Shakespeare Tavern owner Sunny Kaushal told a meeting of Albert Street business owners that landlords and building owners had "refused to show any compassion to the business owners".

"They bluntly tell us to ask the council and the CRL. it's taking a huge toll on our personal health. Stress has increased to an unbelievable level impacting our health and family lives," Mr Kaushal said.

"Every day begins for us with stress and ends in depression. Some of the business owners sitting here are even on anti-depressant tablets," he said.

Mr Kaushal said affected business owners have borrowed hugely and their debts are mounting beyond sustainable levels.