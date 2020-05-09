'Hard to social distance' as people flock to popular Auckland beachfront

It has been hard to social distance for some, as large crowds of people have been walking a popular Auckland beachfront path this afternoon.

Kohimarama has been busy with people enjoying the beautiful autumn weather.

Some even took a dip or sun bathed on the beach as temperatures approached the 20 degree mark in Auckland today.

One couple out for a walk told 1 NEWS the crowds made it a lot "harder to social distance" as the country remains under Alert Level 3 restrictions.

They said it looked like "90 per cent of people" were social distancing but it was tougher on the crowded walkways.

Police say they will mobilise across the country, and continue reassurance visits and mobile checkpoints this weekend.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said more than 1000 reports of breaches last weekend were "really disappointing", and a risk the country could not afford.