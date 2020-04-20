TODAY |

'Hard one to pick', but don't be surprised if NZ remains in Level 4 lockdown into next week - Jessica Mutch McKay

Source:  1 NEWS

With a decision on whether New Zealand's Covid-19 lockdown will be eased expected today, 1 NEWS' political editor says it's a "hard one to pick" but Level 4 may stay in place a little bit longer.

1 NEWS’ political editor gave this assessment four hours before the Government’s scheduled Covid-19 announcement. Source: 1 NEWS

"I guess there is some feeling here that we may see this extended out from Level 4 for a bit longer," 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay said today.

"It's a really hard one to pick but I think that some of the language we are hearing around suggests that may be a possibility, perhaps until Tuesday next week after Monday which will be marked by Anzac Day."

Where to watch today's big Covid-19 announcements

Mutch McKay said the argument for an extention would be so we don't squander the gains made in the Level 4 lockdown over the past four weeks.

"If the Prime Minister does choose to extend us, I think she's going to have to really clearly explain the thinking behind that.

"I wish I could get a clearer picture from those tea leaves right about now, Cabinet is making that decision as we speak."

Cabinet is discussing whether to extend the Level 4 lockdown or ease it, with an announcement to be made by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at 4pm today.

