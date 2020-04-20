'Hard one to pick', but don't be surprised if NZ remains in Level 4 lockdown into next week - Jessica Mutch McKay

With a decision on whether New Zealand's Covid-19 lockdown will be eased expected today, 1 NEWS' political editor says it's a "hard one to pick" but Level 4 may stay in place a little bit longer.
"I guess there is some feeling here that we may see this extended out from Level 4 for a bit longer," 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay said today.
"It's a really hard one to pick but I think that some of the language we are hearing around suggests that may be a possibility, perhaps until Tuesday next week after Monday which will be marked by Anzac Day."
Mutch McKay said the argument for an extention would be so we don't squander the gains made in the Level 4 lockdown over the past four weeks.
"If the Prime Minister does choose to extend us, I think she's going to have to really clearly explain the thinking behind that.
"I wish I could get a clearer picture from those tea leaves right about now, Cabinet is making that decision as we speak."
Cabinet is discussing whether to extend the Level 4 lockdown or ease it, with an announcement to be made by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at 4pm today.