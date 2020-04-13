'Hard to get anyone inside your bubble to kiss you' - Dr Bloomfield answers question about eating four onions a day to prevent Covid-19

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has given an "honest" answer when asked if eating four onions a day can stop you getting Covid-19 during a Facebook live with the public.
The question came from David during this afternoon's question and answer with Dr Bloomfield on the Ministry of Health's page.
"Well I have to say quite honestly there is no evidence for or against," he said.
"However, one thing I can say is if you ate four onions a day you'd probably find it hard to get anyone inside your bubble to kiss you."
"It also would be quite a tall ask to eat four onions a day."
Dr Bloomfield then addressed the question in a more serious manner so people won't rush out to the supermarkets to stock up on onions.
"Look I would say this is a bit of a housewives' tale, I wouldn't put any money on four onions a day protecting you from Covid-19.
"If you want to protect yourself from Covid-19 take the regular (hygiene and distancing) precautions."