'Hard to get anyone inside your bubble to kiss you' - Dr Bloomfield answers question about eating four onions a day to prevent Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has given an "honest" answer when asked if eating four onions a day can stop you getting Covid-19 during a Facebook live with the public.

Dr Bloomfield warned you may not get a kiss in your bubble if you use this plan. Source: Ministry of Health

The question came from David during this afternoon's question and answer with Dr Bloomfield on the Ministry of Health's page.

"Well I have to say quite honestly there is no evidence for or against," he said.

"However, one thing I can say is if you ate four onions a day you'd probably find it hard to get anyone inside your bubble to kiss you."

"It also would be quite a tall ask to eat four onions a day."

Dr Bloomfield then addressed the question in a more serious manner so people won't rush out to the supermarkets to stock up on onions.

"Look I would say this is a bit of a housewives' tale, I wouldn't put any money on four onions a day protecting you from Covid-19.

"If you want to protect yourself from Covid-19 take the regular (hygiene and distancing) precautions."

