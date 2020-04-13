'Hard to get anyone inside your bubble to kiss you' - Dr Bloomfield answers question about eating four onions a day to prevent Covid-19

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has given an "honest" answer when asked if eating four onions a day can stop you getting Covid-19 during a Facebook live with the public.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The question came from David during this afternoon's question and answer with Dr Bloomfield on the Ministry of Health's page.

"Well I have to say quite honestly there is no evidence for or against," he said.

"However, one thing I can say is if you ate four onions a day you'd probably find it hard to get anyone inside your bubble to kiss you."

"It also would be quite a tall ask to eat four onions a day."

Dr Bloomfield then addressed the question in a more serious manner so people won't rush out to the supermarkets to stock up on onions.

"Look I would say this is a bit of a housewives' tale, I wouldn't put any money on four onions a day protecting you from Covid-19.