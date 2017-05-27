Happy pup reunited with owner after being rescued by firefighters in Auckland

A rescue operation took place today, as firefighters saved a dog that fell down a cliff in the Auckland suburb of St Heliers this morning.

Source: New Zealand Fire Service

Fire Services were called to Glover Park around 11am to help retrieve a 'hairy brown Labrador' that had fallen at least five metres down a cliff.

A fire spokesperson said they had two appliances, around eight firefighters, on scene.

"We're using a line rescue kit to reach the dog so a firefighter will abseil down the cliff-face," he said.