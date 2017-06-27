'Happy to have a chat' – Bill English open to discussions with Team New Zealand on hosting America's Cup
The Prime Minister says the Government will have talks with the team about hosting the America’s Cup in New Zealand.
Amid the celebrations, Phil Goff spared a thought for the late, great Sir Peter Blake.
1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson was watching Team New Zealand win the 35th America's Cup with friends and family of the crew in Bermuda.
Richard and Heather Burling were on shore in Bermuda waiting to congratulate their son on his win.
Fans who woke up early to watch the races had nothing but praise for the Kiwi sailing team.
