Happy birthday, Neve! A look back at 'First Baby' Neve Ardern Gayford's first 12 months

New Zealand's "First Baby" celebrates her first birthday tomorrow.

A year on from being welcomed into the world, Neve Ardern Gayford had a first 12 months to remember, including a special visit to the United Nations on mum (and Prime Minister) Jacinda Ardern's trip to the Big Apple.

The Prime Minister was asked what was more difficult: running a nation, or a 17-hour flight with her newborn?

"It felt at the time on par, I have to say," Ms Ardern said.

"But between Clarke and I, we managed it. She is a good baby."

Baby Neve was the first born to a sitting New Zealand Prime Minister, and just the second in the world after Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto.