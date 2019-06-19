TODAY |

Happy birthday, Neve! A look back at 'First Baby' Neve Ardern Gayford's first 12 months

New Zealand's "First Baby" celebrates her first birthday tomorrow.

A year on from being welcomed into the world, Neve Ardern Gayford had a first 12 months to remember, including a special visit to the United Nations on mum (and Prime Minister) Jacinda Ardern's trip to the Big Apple.

The Prime Minister was asked what was more difficult: running a nation, or a 17-hour flight with her newborn?

"It felt at the time on par, I have to say," Ms Ardern said.

"But between Clarke and I, we managed it. She is a good baby."

Baby Neve was the first born to a sitting New Zealand Prime Minister, and just the second in the world after Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp reviewed the year that was in the video above. 

No New Zealander has ever had a first year like she has. Source: Seven Sharp
