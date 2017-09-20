As it happened: Jacinda reveals Greens might not be her first choice, Bill will work with 'challenging' Winston

As it happened, the TVNZ leaders' debate between Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and National leader Bill English moderated by Mike Hosking.

8.01pm Closing statement - Jacinda: "I fundamentally believe that New Zealanders are united and agree on some of the big tough issues. I believe New Zealanders want affordable housing, they want to see us clean up our rivers, they want decent and accessible health care. We've set out how we'll do it and it all adds up. We will have action, there'll be no more auto pilot."

8.00pm: Closing statement - Bill: "National has a plan to take NZ forward, to build on our economic strength... and use the opportunity to deal with the long term challenges. Raising our environmental standards dealing with poverty, changing the lives of the most vulnerable. If I am elected prime minster I will work with everyone who shares that vision.

7.58pm Poverty: Jacinda hits out and says, "you discovered poverty last week", in relation to Bill's recent child poverty target. Jacinda says Bill has let poverty has gotten worse, Bill says it hasn't. Mike says people living in cars may disagree. Bill says we can reduce child poverty numbers by 50,000 on April 1.

7.54pm Business: Mike asks Bill if business leaders seem to think he's seen as "asleep at the wheel", Bill says it's just "editorialising" and they're entitled to their business. He says there "business in NZ has never been more dynamic". Jacinda says business need vision over challenges that they could face, she says NZ is left with concerns.

7.49pm Bill says he will meet obligations by working with Winston Peters if he has to, but it's "pretty challenging".

7.47pm Over to Bill, ACT and NZ First won't work together, Mike asks what will happen if it comes down to Winston Peters he will most likely go with Labour. National says it's the voter's decision.

7.45pm Coalitions Mike asks if Labour will go to the Greens or NZ First, Jacinda says Greens will get the first phone call, Mike says Labour could go with NZ First without the Greens and it would be less messy. Jacinda says a phone call does not mean a done deal. "Bill you were the only one proclaiming this was the only agreement," Jacinda said.

7.40pm Lolli scramble promises: Mike asks if the claim this year the high amount of policy promises is a "lolli scramble", Jacinda says what's important is Labour has exactly said how to pay for it, Mike grills Jacinda over their budget. Bill says there is a budget hole in Labour's plan, Jacinda says not one economist has agreed with him. Mike says not a single economist agreed and that Bill was digging his own hole.

7.32pm Jacinda says NZ health sector is "under strain and under pressure", Mike says Labour is throwing money at it "left, right and centre". Bill says new technology can help with mental health.

7.28pm: Health: Jacinda says Labour is promising to restore what "hasn't been put in" to health care. "Middlemore has a full sign on it, so does Waikato."

Bill says health is the biggest issue because it is a fair concern with some people who have had issues with the health sector. Mike asks why NZ health care isn't "ship-shape, world class"?

Bill says "sometimes in a large health system things don't go as they should."

7.26pm: Bill says Labour and the Greens have jumped on a "populist bandwagon" over the water tax, but Mike asks why so many people support the water tax. Bill says

"its a random tax targeted at a handful of people". He says it's better to go down the track of nutrient planting. He says it would be difficult to implement a tax on water bottlers.

7.24pm: Water tax: Mike asks if Jacinda accepts rural NZ has gotten offside with her. Jacinda says no, there is unity in the issue of clean water ways and she targeted water bottlers not farming. Mike says the ETS and the Greens policy targets farmers. Jacinda says farmers benefit on smart farming and innovation in the farming sector. "When we lift our brand, we all benefit".

7.22pm Jacinda says "how do we know it's not possible? We never tried." Mike says most FTAs are done on goodwill, but Labour's policy is not done on this.

7.18pm: Foreign buying: Jacinda asks Bill when he negotiated the Korea free trade agreement, "they sought a carve out to stop foregin buyers from buying in Korea". Bill says he didn't think he could achieve something like that and it was not "our policy anyway".

7.13pm: Mike questions Bill over the Northland fuel pipeline leak, "This is a disaster, this is a pipe with a hole in it in 2017, if it's not your fault it's in part your responsibility because it goes back to reputation because we look like a Huckleberry little nation that can't pump fuel to the airport".

Bill says he is taking responsibility but says experts don't want to put huge costs onto the consumer. Labour also did not do anything in 2005, Jacinda says NZ has the money to build a second pipe or build more fuel storage.

7.10pm Jacinda hits out slamming the tax raise claims as "mischievous and it was wrong".

7.06pm Mike asks if Labour's tax plans could be Labour's downfall: Jacinda says the health and mental health debate is the biggest topic, with Bill "and his team have stoked up a debate on tax, particularly income tax. Which I found profoundly unfair". Mike says Bill has been milking the income tax rises as "milking it for all it's worth". Bill defends his stance as the current legislature as a tax reduction in April next year.

7.02pm Despite the latest bombshell 1 NEWS' Colmar Brunton poll which put National ahead of Labour, Bill says it is still a "neck and neck race" between the parties, and Jacinda says it is close and said the "polls have been very volatile".

7.00pm: Welcome to 1 NEWS' live updates, as Bill English and Jacinda Ardern go head-to-head in the bid for their party to lead the country, moderated by Mike Hosking.