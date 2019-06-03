Hapless bandits smash stolen earthmover into Bay of Plenty building during ATM robbery fail

Police are investigating a burglary in Murupara, Bay of Plenty overnight during which the offenders stole a front-end loader and used it to damage a building - stealing an ATM machine in the process. But despite the effort and resulting chaos, they failed to retrieve any of the cash, authorities said.

The offenders fled the scene on Pine Drive, towing the ATM machine on a trailer.

The ATM machine and trailer were found abandoned shortly before 4am in the Kaingaroa Forest.

The police found the trailer damaged and the ATM machine appeared to be still secure.

Inquiries into the burglary are ongoing and police would like to hear from anyone who has information in relation to the incident.