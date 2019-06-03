TODAY |

Hapless bandits smash stolen earthmover into Bay of Plenty building during ATM robbery fail

Police are investigating a burglary in Murupara, Bay of Plenty overnight during which the offenders stole a front-end loader and used it to damage a building - stealing an ATM machine in the process. But despite the effort and resulting chaos, they failed to retrieve any of the cash, authorities said. 

The offenders fled the scene on Pine Drive, towing the ATM machine on a trailer.

The ATM machine and trailer were found abandoned shortly before 4am in the Kaingaroa Forest.

The police found the trailer damaged and the ATM machine appeared to be still secure.

Inquiries into the burglary are ongoing and police would like to hear from anyone who has information in relation to the incident.

Information can be shared with Murupara Police on 07 366 1170 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police are investigating following the robbery of an ATM in Murupara overnight. Source: Facebook / News Whakatane
00:28
The rugby league great received the honour of Knight Companion for services to youth and education.

Rugby league legend, screenwriter among Kiwis recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours List
The man was due back from a four-day tramp on Sunday, but failed to return.

Search underway for UK man overdue from hike in Tararua Ranges
01:10
Mr Tamaki apologised to the LGBTI+ community at an event in Auckland last night.

RainbowYOUTH charity refuses donations from Destiny Church gathering

02:34
One day they started talking about food, where it comes from and why it's so expensive.

Good Sorts: New Plymouth students put classroom learning into community use