Hannah Tamaki wants no more mosques or 'other foreign buildings of worship' built in New Zealand

Vision NZ, the new political party led by Hannah Tamaki of Destiny Church, is making sweeping promises to "stop to all further mosques, temples and other foreign buildings of worship being erected in our country".

In Mrs Tamaki's press release, she says the party wants "to put Kiwis First and immediately stop the phony Indian marriage scheme".

Her comments came after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last week reversed a controversial decision by Immigration New Zealand that made it harder for migrants to get partnership visas.

The tough changes meant people had to live together for more than 12 months before they could get visas - a move that angered the Indian community because it made it almost impossible for people with arranged marriages to get visas.

New Zealand First MP Shane Jones entered into a war of words with some members of the Indian community and vowed to come up with a new population-based migration policy for his party.

Mr Jones recently told RNZ, "the activists from the Indian community, tame down your rhetoric, you have no legitimate expectations in my view to bring your whole village to New Zealand and if you don't like it and you're threatening to go home – catch the next flight home".

Data from the 2018 census shows that 48.59 per cent of New Zealanders have 'no religion' - up from 41.92 at the 2013 Census. Religious freedom is a right in the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act.

Mrs Tamaki also said her party was "pleased to let the Prime Minister know that, no we are not them, and they are not us, but they can be us if they who choose to integrate with our Kiwi way of life and not the other way around".

Ms Ardern made a speech to Parliament after the March 15 terrorist attack in Christchurch where 51 people were killed, saying it was "the day that the simple act of prayer – of practising their Muslim faith and religion – led to the loss of their loved one's lives".

"Those loved ones, were brothers, daughters, fathers and children. They were New Zealanders."

At the remembrance ceremony, Ms Ardern said when she met with the Muslim community she was "met with a simple greeting, As-salāmu alaykum, peace be upon you".