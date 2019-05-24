TODAY |

Hannah Tamaki to stand in Waiariki electorate

Source:  1 NEWS

Vision New Zealand leader Hannah Tamaki of Destiny Church has announced she will stand for the seat of Waiariki in this year's general election.

Source: Breakfast

The seat is currently held by Labour MP Tāmati Coffey, who took the seat off former Māori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell in 2017. 

In a statement, Ms Tamaki said Labour has "had its turn, the Māori Party has had its turn, now it’s my turn".

She said she wanted to cease homelessness, child uplifts, broken homes, and inequality in the region, "because it’s time to get to the root of the problem and heal our homes".

The party is launching its First Peoples Policy tomorrow, which Ms Tamaki said would set the "landscape for a Māori economic future, lifting thousands out of social dependence to self-dependency". 

New Zealand
Politics
Your Vote 2020
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
No new Covid-19 cases in NZ today; 320 'close contacts' to isolate after yesterday's cases
2
How did two new Covid-19 cases slip through the cracks? Dr Siouxsie Wiles reveals more details
3
Defence Force official to take charge of Covid-19 quarantine procedure after system failure allows cases through
4
National MP alleges two women who tested positive for Covid-19 had close contacts on Auckland to Wellington drive
5
NZ's job market flooded with applicants as Kiwis search for new work in wake of Covid-19
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:20

Defence Force official to take charge of Covid-19 quarantine procedure after system failure allows cases through
01:56

NZ's job market flooded with applicants as Kiwis search for new work in wake of Covid-19

No new Covid-19 cases in NZ today; 320 'close contacts' to isolate after yesterday's cases

Consumer NZ reveals electricity companies with lowest customer satisfaction