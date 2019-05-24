Hannah Tamaki to stand in Waiariki electorate

Vision New Zealand leader Hannah Tamaki of Destiny Church has announced she will stand for the seat of Waiariki in this year's general election.

Source: Breakfast

The seat is currently held by Labour MP Tāmati Coffey, who took the seat off former Māori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell in 2017.

In a statement, Ms Tamaki said Labour has "had its turn, the Māori Party has had its turn, now it’s my turn".

She said she wanted to cease homelessness, child uplifts, broken homes, and inequality in the region, "because it’s time to get to the root of the problem and heal our homes".