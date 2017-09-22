Hanmer home invasion hostage incident 'a case of mistaken identity'

Police believe a home invasion by an armed man who held the occupants hostage in Hanmer Springs this week was a case of mistaken identity.

Hanmer Springs township. Source: Schwede66/ Wikimedia Commons

A victim forced to drive the man away from the scene jumped from the car and was injured.

"We believe this incident was a case of mistaken identity and the victims were not the intended target of this attack," said Inspector Peter Cooper, Area Commander Canterbury Rural.

He said a number of people were in the house in the North Canterbury resort town when an armed man came to the door, barged his way in and held the occupants hostage in a room around 9.30pm on Monday.

During the ordeal, one of the victims managed to ring police and staff were deployed to the scene, Mr Cooper said.

As police responded, the armed man fled the scene by forcing a victim to drive him away in a car belonging to an occupant of the house.

The victim decided to jump from the car in order to get away from the armed man, and as a result, the car crashed, but the armed man then fled in the vehicle.

The victim received moderate injuries during the ordeal and the armed man is still at large.

The car, a silver 2017 Nissan X-Trail, registration KQU365, was recovered by police in Christchurch on Wednesday and a forensic examination of the vehicle is being completed today.

"We acknowledge this was an incredibly distressing experience for those involved and are ensuring they are supported at this time," Mr Cooper said.

"We want to reassure the Hanmer Springs community that this incident is being taken very seriously."

Police want to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle between Hanmer Springs and Christchurch between 10pm on Monday and Wednesday afternoon.

They also want to talk to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the wider Hanmer Springs area between 8.30 and 10pm on Monday night.