 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Hang in there because the weather will start to settle down over the coming weeks'

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

The past few weeks of weather has seemed liked a ride on fun fair roller coaster with ups and downs, swings and turns, oh, and Christmas squeezed in between!

The weather during the holiday period, and for a good part of December, has been very patchy with some fine and warm weather but also many of days of cloud, rain, strong winds (gales), thunder, hail and even some frosts and mountain snow.

This is not uncommon for the time of year, but most of us would prefer some decent beach weather for our summer holiday.

Source: 1 NEWS

What has caused the topsy turvy nature to our weather so far this summer?

One of the main reasons we very often seem to get hit and miss weather in the early part of summer is down to the fact that we live in a maritime regime, surrounded by water and thus our weather is influenced by the sea and its given temperature.

The cooler seas around New Zealand at the start of the summer moderate the temperatures we feel on the land as well as influence how weather systems behave and move.

Source: 1 NEWS

Sea surface temperature anomalies (colder – blue, warmer-yellow/orange).

This summer the local imbalances, or variations, in the sea temperatures around New Zealand have affected how the highs and lows have moved.

The highs have stayed mainly to our northwest and lows have been quite prevalent and even deepened to the southeast of the country.

The flow around the various highs and lows has put New Zealand in a cool southwest flow. The flow has also been cloudier than normal at times too.

The jet stream has also been very active so far this summer which has helped to provide the energy or oomph to weather systems.

This current active phase has been in place for the last month or so but may linger for a bit longer and hopefully should start to ease over the next several weeks.

So for holiday makers make the most of the passing fine/dry days in the short term and hang in there because the weather will start to settled down over the coming weeks.

Related

Daniel Corbett

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:14
1
The video mocks yesterday's tsunami threat which saw locals evacuated to a nearby safe zone.

Video: Hilarious spoof of Fijians' reaction to tsunami threat starts to take off online

00:11
2
The woman yelled profanities at the staff, threatening to throw the tin at staff.

Raw: Woman threatens to throw tin of Milo at supermarket customer as she unleashes profanity-fuelled rant

00:36
3
Lara Wharepapa Bridger was at a wine tasting with her mother and sister at Stonyridge Vineyard when she saw Sir Peter.

Sir Peter Leitch scandal: Dame Susan Devoy hits out at 'casual racism', says Mad Butcher was 'offensive'

00:08
4
Morgain Cole Abbott was visiting the orangutan enclosure at Colchester Zoo, England when the primate approached her.

Watch: 'I'm going to cry' - special moment orangutan kisses pregnant woman's stomach

00:14
5
The girl later said she was trying to break up a fight between her sister and another student when the officer came up behind her in North Carolina.

Raw: Police officer picks up girl and slams her to the ground in front of high school students

02:22
The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

'An injustice had been done here' - Tim Shadbolt reflects on Bastion Point protest as anniversary is marked

The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

00:36
Lara Wharepapa Bridger was at a wine tasting with her mother and sister at Stonyridge Vineyard when she saw Sir Peter.

Sir Peter Leitch scandal: Dame Susan Devoy hits out at 'casual racism', says Mad Butcher was 'offensive'

The Race Relations Commissioner has criticised Sir Peter Leitch over his "white man's island" comment to a Waiheke Island woman.

01:53
1 NEWS' Kim Savage met the 16-year-old American who's travelling the world to rally support.

Young climate change speaker makes NZ first stop on world tour

Xiuhtezcatl Martinez started young, and now has an impressive resume, having addressed the United Nations on the topic.

02:51
France will ban plastic plates in 2020 to reduce burgeoning landfill waste.

Overseas climate action encouraging Kiwi innovation

France will ban non-biodegradable plastic cups, utensils and plates in 2020 - and New Zealand companies have a few plans too.

02:04
A tenant in his eighties left the property earlier this week fearing for his safety.

Mayor orders investigation into 'substandard' Auckland rental fled by 84-year-old

"I was appalled to watch the story last night about an 84-year-old veteran having to live under those circumstances."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ