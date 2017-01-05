'Hang in there because the weather will start to settle down over the coming weeks'

The past few weeks of weather has seemed liked a ride on fun fair roller coaster with ups and downs, swings and turns, oh, and Christmas squeezed in between!

The weather during the holiday period, and for a good part of December, has been very patchy with some fine and warm weather but also many of days of cloud, rain, strong winds (gales), thunder, hail and even some frosts and mountain snow.

This is not uncommon for the time of year, but most of us would prefer some decent beach weather for our summer holiday.

What has caused the topsy turvy nature to our weather so far this summer?

One of the main reasons we very often seem to get hit and miss weather in the early part of summer is down to the fact that we live in a maritime regime, surrounded by water and thus our weather is influenced by the sea and its given temperature.

The cooler seas around New Zealand at the start of the summer moderate the temperatures we feel on the land as well as influence how weather systems behave and move.

Sea surface temperature anomalies (colder – blue, warmer-yellow/orange).

This summer the local imbalances, or variations, in the sea temperatures around New Zealand have affected how the highs and lows have moved.

The highs have stayed mainly to our northwest and lows have been quite prevalent and even deepened to the southeast of the country.

The flow around the various highs and lows has put New Zealand in a cool southwest flow. The flow has also been cloudier than normal at times too.

The jet stream has also been very active so far this summer which has helped to provide the energy or oomph to weather systems.

This current active phase has been in place for the last month or so but may linger for a bit longer and hopefully should start to ease over the next several weeks.