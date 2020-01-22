TODAY |

Handmaid's Tale author Margaret Atwood says Trump would want to be a 'dictator for life'

Source:  1 NEWS

Handmaid's Tale author Margaret Atwood says Donald Trump "would like to become dictator for life" during and interview with TVNZ 1 Breakfast host John Campbell.

The Handmaid’s Tale author told John Campbell it won’t happen because the US is so diverse. Source: Breakfast

Atwood is in New Zealand for two appearances next month in Auckland and Wellington following the release of her award-winning novel The Testaments, a sequel to The Handmaid's Tale. 

She shared her thoughts on the current political climate in the United States, and its correlation with themes of totalitarianism and oppression in The Handmaid's Tale, first published in 1985.

The book has remained relevant in the US and around the world for since then, and has even made a splash on the small screen twice.

With the US presidential election coming up later this year Atwood says President Trump's reelection isn't a "done deal".

"This is not a done deal, I mean I know Trump would like to become dictator for life, and he’s probably watching Vladimir Putin with envy. But the US is not like that it’s a very diverse country," said Atwood. 

"The Democrats won the House back in the midterms and they’re within a couple of seats of controlling the senate."

"In the United States there is a lot of push back," said Atwood. 

"This is not a done deal."

New Zealand
Arts and Culture
North America
