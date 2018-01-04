 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


A 'handful of Kiwis' among 200 people that fell ill to gastro outbreak on cruise ship docked in Brisbane

share

Source:

AAP

A cruise ship has docked in Brisbane after a gastro outbreak affected around 200 passengers, including a "handful of Kiwis".

Sea Princess cruise ship.

Sea Princess cruise ship.

Source: Princess Cruises

The outbreak caused delays for new passengers to board the Sea Princess this morning as comprehensive cleaning took place onboard, according to a Queensland Health spokesperson.

Queensland Health confirmed testing had found the norovirus had been the cause of the illness.

It comes less than six months after a similar outbreak aboard the Sea Princess's sister ship, the Sun Princess, which docked in Brisbane in August after at least 91 people contracted Norovirus.

A House of Travel expert told Breakfast authorities will do all it can to make sure the gastro outbreak on Golden Princess is contained.
Source: Breakfast

Despite the recent cases, Princess Cruises defended the safety of their ships.

"There is a 750 times greater chance of experiencing norovirus on shore than while travelling on a cruise ship," a Princess Cruises spokesman said.

1 NEWS was also told by Princess Cruises that most of those affected were locals and only a handful of Kiwis were among the ill.

Symptoms of Norovirus can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach cramping as well as low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, and a general sense of tiredness.

The Sea Princess had spent 14 days at sea after departing from New Zealand.

Related

Travel

Health

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:15
1
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Live: Massive North Island downpour cuts power to thousands in Auckland, floods highways and leaves campers evacuating


02:21
2
Nikki Kaye on old rival Jacinda Ardern

'She's moved into a different league' - National's Nikki Kaye on how the old Jacinda Ardern rivalry has evaporated

00:40
3
The shining example of Kiwi ingenuity played out on New Year’s Eve at Point Wells, north of Auckland.

Kai time! Traffic island in coastal settlement put to good use as locals lay hangi for festive feast

4
Sea Princess cruise ship.

A 'handful of Kiwis' among 200 people that fell ill to gastro outbreak on cruise ship docked in Brisbane

5

Person seriously injured in Manukau crash

Part of Auckland's Tamaki Drive submerged in water.

Auckland's Tamaki Drive reopens after king tide surface flooding

The closure came as heavy rain hits Northland and is forecast to move south.

00:18
It was a close call on New Year’s Eve for Grant Zhu who had to slam on his breaks to avoid a head on collision.

Near collision as motorist caught driving on wrong side of windy Coromandel road

"Four people were in the car - if something happened it would have been horrible."

02:15
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Live: Massive North Island downpour cuts power to thousands in Auckland, floods highways and leaves campers evacuating

Much of New Zealand is anticipating a severe storm already battering the North Island.


00:10
Tourists lost everything as a tour bus burnt to a crisp in Cromwell yesterday.

Watch: Thick black smoke billows from tour bus as flames render it a skeleton in Otago

None of the 48 passengers were injured, but valuables including passports went up in flames.


Police car generic.

Man dies after escaping from rolled car only to be struck by another vehicle

The accident happened in Canterbury, Wednesday night.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 