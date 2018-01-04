A 'handful of Kiwis' among 200 people that fell ill to gastro outbreak on cruise ship docked in Brisbane

A cruise ship has docked in Brisbane after a gastro outbreak affected around 200 passengers, including a "handful of Kiwis".



Sea Princess cruise ship. Source: Princess Cruises

The outbreak caused delays for new passengers to board the Sea Princess this morning as comprehensive cleaning took place onboard, according to a Queensland Health spokesperson.

Queensland Health confirmed testing had found the norovirus had been the cause of the illness.



It comes less than six months after a similar outbreak aboard the Sea Princess's sister ship, the Sun Princess, which docked in Brisbane in August after at least 91 people contracted Norovirus.



Despite the recent cases, Princess Cruises defended the safety of their ships.



"There is a 750 times greater chance of experiencing norovirus on shore than while travelling on a cruise ship," a Princess Cruises spokesman said.

1 NEWS was also told by Princess Cruises that most of those affected were locals and only a handful of Kiwis were among the ill.

Symptoms of Norovirus can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach cramping as well as low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, and a general sense of tiredness.

