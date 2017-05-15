Handful of historic treasures revealed as Govt announces $10 million Archives NZ funding boost

There's been a rare display of priceless New Zealand archives as the Government announced $10 million of funding to better preserve our national records.

The Archives NZ display included a note written by Captain James Cook in 1776, formerly secret letters to France regarding the sinking of the Rainbow Warrior, and hand-written notes from Former Prime Minister David Lange's famous Oxford debate about nuclear weapons.

A blueprint of the damage Wellington would sustain in the event of an atomic bomb attack was also among the rare documents on show.

Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne said the $10 million of funding will be spread over two years and help Archives New Zealand buy land for a new facility and increase storage which is currently at capacity.