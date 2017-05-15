 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Handful of historic treasures revealed as Govt announces $10 million Archives NZ funding boost

share

Andrew Morrison 

1 NEWS Reporter

There's been a rare display of priceless New Zealand archives as the Government announced $10 million of funding to better preserve our national records.

The Government has announced the funding to better preserve our national records.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Archives NZ display included a note written by Captain James Cook in 1776, formerly secret letters to France regarding the sinking of the Rainbow Warrior, and hand-written notes from Former Prime Minister David Lange's famous Oxford debate about nuclear weapons.

A blueprint of the damage Wellington would sustain in the event of an atomic bomb attack was also among the rare documents on show.

Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne said the $10 million of funding will be spread over two years and help Archives New Zealand buy land for a new facility and increase storage which is currently at capacity.

"We've got this wonderful treasure trove of data be it personal to individual families or be it in the country's national interest, that I think we need to be preserving and I think we need to be encouraging people to come and see," Minister Dunne said.

Related

Andrew Morrison

Wellington

Arts and Culture

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:58
1
The music megastar says he "really, really, likes New Zealand" and shows off Maori necklace he never takes off.

Watch: Ed Sheeran comes out swinging for NZ in Aussie interview - 'They are better at rugby'

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:37
3
Messam said he was hopeful teammate Michael Leitch's family in the Pacific nation would be able to help out.

'Kava's like gold at the moment!' Liam Messam eager to unwind Fijian-style after intense Super Rugby clash with Crusaders in Suva

00:30
4
Alyson Reid's surprised her husband by getting 15 of his friends to spend six weeks learning a haka for the wedding.

Watch: Scottish groom's rugby mates surprise him with haka during wedding reception

00:47
5
Parker and Kaino put their money, and some disgusting creepy-crawlies, where their mouths are.

Watch: Joseph Parker, Jerome Kaino eat scorpions in challenge to decide who'll become Social Survivor champion

04:39
Plus-sized model Hannah Gough is the second person to be eliminated from Redemption Island.

Survivor NZ blog: Backstabbing, deceit and budding love as division in the tribes continues

Our Survivor NZ guru gives the rundown on the latest episode.

04:34
A new report released today shows that while Kiwis agree that resilience is important, we’re not that good at practising it.

Just how resilient is your family? New research shows how the average Kiwi family could bounce back from a major life event

A new report released today shows that while Kiwis agree that resilience is important, we’re not that good at practising it.

02:13
Brodie walked up 1103 steps in 14 minutes 15 seconds with 20-25kg of firefighter gear on to raise money for charity.

'I think I’ll be taking the lift next time' – Brodie Kane nails gruelling Sky Tower climb challenge

Brodie walked up 1103 steps in 14 minutes 15 seconds with 20-25kg of firefighter gear on to raise money for charity.

01:44
Bill English says property speculators have largely been dealt with and houses are being built as fast as is possible.

PM fires back at Labour's property flip tax loophole claims, saying it's already sorted

Bill English said the government is doing all it can to address the shortage of housing.


03:21
The Mad Butcher tells Warriors fans to pick themselves up after a 22-point half time lead was squandered against Penrith on Saturday.

'The real fans will hang in tight' - Sir Peter Leitch rallies Warriors fans after second half collapse to Panthers

The Mad Butcher tells Warriors fans to pick themselves up after a 22-point half time lead was squandered against Penrith on Saturday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ