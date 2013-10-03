 

Hammer-wielding robber attacks Rotorua dairy owner

The son of a man attacked by a robber with a hammer in his Rotorua dairy last night says his family has been left shaken by the incident.

Source: 1 NEWS

Baldev Govind - the owner of the Rosedale Superette in Owhata - was attacked with a hammer by a man who stole cigarettes at about 5pm yesterday.

His son Bhavesh Govind said his parents were aware of other attacks on dairy owners, but never expected it to happen to them.

"My parents have owned this business for fourteen years and nothing like this has ever happened so we always felt it was a safe area, safe neighbourhood," he said.

The shop was on a busy street with a bus stop outside and was monitored inside by a security camera, Mr Govind said.

His father was out in the store and his mother was out the back of the shop cooking dinner at the time of the attack, he said.

"As soon as she heard the commotion she kind of ran in and saw what was happening and so she was able to grab my Dad and pulled him back to behind the shop.

"She was obviously shaken up as well, but she just yelled at the guy and told him 'take whatever you want, but just don't hurt my husband'," he said.

Baldev Govind was assessed at hospital last night and is now recovering at home.

His family was thankful his father was not seriously injured and is expected to make a full recovery, Mr Govind said.

Police are still looking for the attacker. The man has been described as being of lanky build and was wearing black jeans and a black hoodie under a black puffer vest.

He was last seen running through heavy traffic on Te Ngae Road, going towards Tennyson Drive, and may be walking with a limp, said police.

