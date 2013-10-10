Hammer-wielding men threaten Nelson bakery worker and steal cash

Source:
Three men are wanted who threatened to attack a bakery worker with a hammer during an early-morning robbery in Nelson.
Police say at about 3.30am today, three men smashed their way in to the Mapua Village Bakery where a woman was preparing food.
The men had their faces covered but police believe they are of Maori descent.
Two tills containing cash were taken by the men, who then fled.
The woman was unhurt, but shaken, and is being offered support.
