Hamilton's Hillcrest High School being evacuated as Te Puke High School remains in lockdown

Hillcrest High School is being evacuated while Te Puke High School remains in lockdown this afternoon.

A Facebook post was made by Hillcrest High School in Hamilton outlining their lockdown which began at 1pm.

A police spokesman said police were called to Hillcrest High School around 12:15pm to a "report of information of concern being received".

A woman who works in Hillcrest Chapel across the road from the school told 1 NEWS there's a large presence of emergency services at the scene, and they've blocked off the roads.

Hillcrest High School has just posted on Facebook that students are now being evacuated from the school.

Te Puke High School in the Bay of Plenty is also in lockdown according to police and an email received by 1 NEWS this afternoon.

Police say they were called to Te Puke High School at 10:17am after receiving information of concern.

A Te Puke High School student has told 1 NEWS students were locked in the hall and in the gym with teachers stationed at all exits, but have now been released.

Police are currently at the scene making assessments.