Hamilton woman gets to meet new grandchild as bubbles burst for most Kiwis

Wednesday's move to Alert Level 2 has meant many Kiwis outside of Auckland are finally getting to see and hold loved ones again. 

It was a very special day for one Hamilton family who welcomed a very special addition during lockdown. 

Two-day-old Poppy has been in a bubble with just mum and dad until now. 

"We haven't been able to have any visitors under Level 3, so it's great Level 2 is here," her father, Gordon McDermid, said. 

1News was there when "absolutely ecstatic" grandmother Jean got to hold young Poppy for the first time. 

"These moments in life are just to be treasured as long as you possibly can," she said.

"I feel very blessed to have such a beautiful family." 

