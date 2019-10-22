Hamilton woman dies in hospital following weekend assault

A Hamilton woman has died after being assaulted last week.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after Crystal-Lee Selwyn was taken to hospital in a serious condition on Saturday.

Police were called to a property on Churchill Avenue, Maeroa, around 6.30 that night.

A 36-year-old man appeared in Hamilton District Court on Monday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He has been remanded in custody and will reappear next week.

“This is a tragic incident for Crystal-Lee’s family, and we are ensuring they receive the appropriate support,” police said in a statement.