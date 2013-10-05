Hamilton woman arrested over theft of bronze plaques from Auckland cemetery

Source:
A Hamilton woman has been arrested over the theft of at least 20 bronze plaques from the Purewa Cemetery in Meadowbank, Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS
This incident was reported to police on Saturday.
Detective Inspector Gary Davey of Auckland District Police says work by Hamilton Police has since seen nine plaques recovered in the Hamilton area which are believed to be from the Purewa Cemetery.
Police have arrested a 26-year-old Fairfield woman and the investigation is ongoing, Mr Davey said.
