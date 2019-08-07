TODAY |

Hamilton teen arrested after armed robbery spree

A Hamilton teenager has been arrested after allegedly robbing a number of businesses at gunpoint. 

In the early hours of yesterday morning, the 16-year-old allegedly walked into the Z petrol station in Fairfield where he held up a gun and threatened a staff member. 

The employee then activated a fog cannon before escaping into a safe room, according to Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley. 

Leaving empty handed, the offender then ran off before authorities arrived. 

Just four hours later, the same boy allegedly entered a superette in Chartwell where he once again held up a gun at staff while demanding cash and cigarettes. 

After the woman activated a fog canon she was assaulted by the offender, sustaining minor injuries. 

It was then shortly after the incident that police arrested a person of interest.

The teenager appeared in the Hamilton Youth Court yesterday, charged with two counts of assault with intent to commit robbery. 

“It’s an excellent result to apprehend the person so quickly and stop them from potentially committing more robberies,” Detective Inspector Pitkethley said. 

“It was also quick thinking from both cashiers to activate the store’s fog cannons, preventing any loss of property or further injury.” 

A fake gun was later found by police, who are not seeking anyone else relating to the incident.

