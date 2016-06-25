 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Hamilton 'street racers' hit 150km/h before fish-tailing out-of-control in horror smash that killed four, court told

share

Source:

NZN

The trial of two men accused of causing the death of four people following an alleged street race in the Waikato in 2016 is under way at the High Court at Hamilton.

Four young people died and a man is in hospital after the crash near Hamilton Airport.
Source: 1 NEWS

Dylan Cossey and Stephen John Jones, both 20, have been charged with four counts of manslaughter each following the crash by the Hamilton Airport on June 24, 2016.

Hannah Lies Strickett-Craze, 24, Lance Tyrone Robinson, 28, Paul de Silva, 20, and Jason McCormick Ross, 19, were killed instantly when they collided with a van on State Highway 3.

They're also both charged with causing injury to the van driver and failing to stop to ascertain his injuries.

Jones faces an additional charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Twenty-one witnesses are scheduled to give evidence during the two-week trial.

Prosecutor Duncan McWilliam told the jury the Crown case would focus on an illegal street race between Cossey and Lance Robinson.

Mr Robinson, driving a Nissan Skyline, fish-tailed while overtaking Cossey's Honda and slammed into an oncoming vehicle, seriously injuring the driver.

"It was a race between two vehicles that Cossey could of disengaged from but he continued at speeds in excess of 150km/h," Mr McWilliam said.

The Crown lawyer said that Jones recorded the events on his cellphone that night and would later go and show others at a party they both attended.

However, when he was interviewed by police four days later, the film had been edited down to just 11 seconds, from the original 38 seconds of footage.

Cossey's lawyer Philip Morgan QC, in response to the Crown's opening address, told the jury Mr Robinson's driving caused the accident.

Jones' counsel Russell Boot told the court his client was a passenger in a vehicle and in no way encouraged anyone to speed.


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle, and Ms Markle will be baptised and confirmed beforehand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding details released


2
Driving in the rain without towels-glasses

'It feels like a sauna' - Aucklanders trudge through tropical 100 per cent humidity this morning


00:18
3
Police have not yet identified the body.

Body found on beach near Christchurch

4
Sandfly, the chestnut gelding pony who had brutally botched dental treatment.

Wellington equine dentist sentenced for botched pony dental treatment

00:13
5
Raw: Satellite data shows Cyclone Gita bearing down on Tonga

Category-5 Cyclone Gita due to smash into Tonga today

Auckland city night skyline with city center and Auckland Sky Tower, the iconic landmark of Auckland, New Zealand.

'No relief in sight' for unrelenting Auckland humidity with overnight temperatures set to average 19C over coming days

Aucklanders awoke to 100 per cent humidity level this morning, creating conditions no different to a tropical climate.

00:20
One person died in the early morning crash on State Highway 29.

Social cost of deaths, injuries on NZ roads soars to more than $4 billion

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter says more than 900 people lost their lives on the roads between 2014 and 2016.

The ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle, and Ms Markle will be baptised and confirmed beforehand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding details released

Late night viewing awaits with the ceremony starting at 11pm NZ time.

Driving in the rain without towels-glasses

'It feels like a sauna' - Aucklanders trudge through tropical 100 per cent humidity this morning

And there's more hot nights and wet days on the way, warns MetService meteorologist.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 