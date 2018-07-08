 

Hamilton shooting victim died while protecting his girlfriend in bed, sister says

The man killed in the Hamilton shooting was shielding his girlfriend in bed from the shooter last night.

Nelson's sister, Erin, says the family believes the attack at the house in Melville house was random or a case of mistaken identity by a gang, the NZ Herald reports. 

One man has died and two other people were seriously injured in a shooting at a Hamilton house overnight.
Police also told the NZ Herald the shooter is still on the loose

Ms Nelson said her brother was her "best friend" and a "fun, happy guy" with a "bright future" ahead of him as a chef.

"He always had a smile on his face and a little sparkle in his eye. He was the life of the party and has been taken so savagely."

A 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old man were also hospitalised following the incident that police were called to at 1am.

A fourth person, who was in the home at the time, was not injured, police said.

Nelson’s friends and family are currently being supported by police and Victim Support.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson said in a statement that police are keeping an open mind about the motive for the shooting but they believe it was targeted and there is no risk to the wider public.

One neighbour told 1 NEWS he was watching a movie in his room at around midnight when he heard three gunshots.

A spokesperson from Waikato DHB confirmed with 1 NEWS that the 20-year-old woman remains in a serious but stable condition, and the 17-year-old male is in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

Anyone with information can contact Hamilton Police or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

